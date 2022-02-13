Bunicorn Price Down 1.2% This Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $576,603.56 and $64,456.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.36 or 0.06804472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.85 or 0.99827301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.