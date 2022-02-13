Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAPIF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. 5,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463. Saputo has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

