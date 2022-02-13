Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SES from €10.00 ($11.49) to €9.50 ($10.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SGBAF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $8.81. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.26.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

