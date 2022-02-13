Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

EXEL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 1,507,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,830. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,709,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,120,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,326,000 after buying an additional 514,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

