Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of DWHHF remained flat at $$38.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

