Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum China by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. 6,661,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,887. Yum China has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

