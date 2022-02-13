BTMX Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00036777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00105296 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

