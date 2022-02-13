Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $53.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSFY. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($80.46) to €62.00 ($71.26) in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of UBSFY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

