$85.04 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce sales of $85.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.20 million and the lowest is $84.90 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $330.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $371.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

TRHC traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 289,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

In other news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $604,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,896. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

