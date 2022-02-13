Snowball Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $25,528.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Snowball has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.79 or 0.06793436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,716.67 or 0.99936635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048236 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,486,908 coins and its circulating supply is 5,818,893 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.