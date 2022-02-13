Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

