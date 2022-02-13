Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.52.

BIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

BIR stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.54 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.28.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

