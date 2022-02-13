Zacks: Brokerages Expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

