Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £166.51

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £166.74 ($225.48).

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.10) to £171.90 ($232.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($243.41) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($213.66) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($229.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up GBX 310 ($4.19) during trading on Friday, reaching £113.60 ($153.62). The stock had a trading volume of 304,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market capitalization of £19.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £126.59. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 9,912 ($134.04) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($266.14).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

