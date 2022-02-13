Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.30.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,846. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.