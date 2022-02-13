Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Target Price at C$25.25

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at C$122,685,549.02. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.34. 241,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$17.40 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 386.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

