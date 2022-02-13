Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGGZF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF remained flat at $$27.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

