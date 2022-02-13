Brokerages Set OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF remained flat at $$18.62 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.