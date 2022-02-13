Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have commented on JBAXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of JBAXY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 77,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

