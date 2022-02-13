Cyclub Market Cap Reaches $57.77 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $57.77 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.10 or 0.06786608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,866.59 or 1.00396643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00048370 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

