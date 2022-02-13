stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.58 or 0.06794676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,070.84 or 0.99964987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048738 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.