Anyswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.97 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $382.85 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $20.54 or 0.00048805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.58 or 0.06794676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,070.84 or 0.99964987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048738 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

