Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145.45 ($56.06).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Unilever alerts:

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,075,349 over the last ninety days.

Unilever stock traded up GBX 135.50 ($1.83) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,766,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,365. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,889.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,944.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.98%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.