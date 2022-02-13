Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145.45 ($56.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULVR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON:ULVR traded up GBX 135.50 ($1.83) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93). 9,766,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,365. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,889.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,944.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.98%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($203,542.93). In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,006 shares of company stock worth $15,075,349.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

