Proton Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $108.36 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00036871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00105369 BTC.

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,380,940,723 coins and its circulating supply is 9,111,970,492 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

