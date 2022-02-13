ARMOR Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $85,146.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.58 or 0.06794676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,070.84 or 0.99964987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048738 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

