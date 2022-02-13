Head-To-Head Survey: Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) vs. Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
65.3% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Anghami has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anghami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Beasley Broadcast Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anghami
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Beasley Broadcast Group
|-0.33%
|2.07%
|0.70%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anghami
|N/A
|N/A
|$940,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Beasley Broadcast Group
|$206.14 million
|0.28
|-$17.77 million
|($0.03)
|-65.00
Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group.
Summary
Beasley Broadcast Group beats Anghami on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
