Head-To-Head Survey: Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) vs. Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Anghami has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group -0.33% 2.07% 0.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group $206.14 million 0.28 -$17.77 million ($0.03) -65.00

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats Anghami on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

