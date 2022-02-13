Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

