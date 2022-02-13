Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MDT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
