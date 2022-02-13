InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 82.4% in January

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPVA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 6,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

