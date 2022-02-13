Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Declines By 74.1%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Iberdrola to €12.10 ($13.91) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $42.51. 124,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,487. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.