Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Receives $700.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $700.00.

DOGEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.75. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.04.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

