Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.73). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMPI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,025. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

