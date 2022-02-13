Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Avient alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. 522,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,739. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.