Omnitude (ECOM) Price Hits $0.0093

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $606,003.55 and $159,430.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

