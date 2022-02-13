mStable USD Hits Market Cap of $41.33 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.33 million and $129,591.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.70 or 0.99921457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00062298 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00378959 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000958 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

