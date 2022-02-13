Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Achieves $175.84 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $175.84 million and approximately $35.90 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00277406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00079007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00095060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,008,728,073 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

