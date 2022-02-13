Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter.

EFL stock remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Friday. 20,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

