Metal One Day Volume Reaches $14.68 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $108.09 million and $14.68 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00219661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00036888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

