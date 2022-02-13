John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 224.5% in January

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 224.5% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE HTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 42,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,526. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

