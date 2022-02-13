SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $379,861.31 and $85,967.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.19 or 0.06800953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,022.30 or 0.99815990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048837 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

