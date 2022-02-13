Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $98.67 Average PT from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

IBKR stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,103. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $1,235,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,065,528 shares of company stock worth $80,278,336. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

