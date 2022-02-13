SnowSwap Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00004822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $939,466.93 and $79,649.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.19 or 0.06800953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,022.30 or 0.99815990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048837 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

