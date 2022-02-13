Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post sales of $51.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.41 million to $53.51 million. Safehold posted sales of $39.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $186.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $188.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $244.46 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $261.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safehold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

SAFE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 204,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.48. Safehold has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of -0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 200,379 shares of company stock worth $14,088,183. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after buying an additional 151,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

