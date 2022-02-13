Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $3,317,235 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBTX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 231,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

