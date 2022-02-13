Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.20. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 185.06 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,726 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

