Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. trivago posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.