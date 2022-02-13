Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. trivago posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
