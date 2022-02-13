Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Grows By 356.0%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 356.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.27. 71,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,266. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
