Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Grows By 356.0%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 356.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.27. 71,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,266. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.