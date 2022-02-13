PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Up 297.6% in January

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 297.6% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,062. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.51.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.78%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

