MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:CMU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 141,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,876. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.