MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:CMU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 141,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,876. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

