Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $282.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.09 million to $284.70 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 1,994,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

