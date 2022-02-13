Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $282.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.09 million to $284.70 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.
Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 1,994,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.